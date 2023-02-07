Here Are The Top-Selling NFL Teams (And Players) In Each State For The 2022 – 2023 Season

Lids gave us some goodies.

Sports retail company Lids, whose brand’s popularity skyrocketed because of their hat sales before ultimately getting into other merchandise, released their 2022 – 2023 NFL season statistics on what the top-selling NFL team is in each state, which player sold the most jerseys in each state, which players sold the most hats overall, and also which players sold the most jerseys overall.

Let’s get into the figures, and first, we’ll start with the player sales.

IYKYK… We are ready to stir the pot today 👀 What surprises you? pic.twitter.com/6MfPnuFj10 — Lids (@lids) February 7, 2023

When it comes to Lids’ famous hats, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sold the most in the entire country, with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson coming in the No. 2 spot. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert round out the top five.

With Lids’ NFL jersey sales, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott comes in the No. 1 position, with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holding the No. 2 position. Rounding out the top five in jersey sales are San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. (RELATED: Patrick Mahomes Says He Will Drink Beer Out Of A Cowboy Boot If The Kansas City Chiefs Win The Super Bowl)

In state rankings, the Dallas Cowboys dominated the overall merchandise sales leading in eight states — the next closest to Big D are the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders with four. Dak Prescott leads the most states in jersey sales with a nine tally, with Patrick Mahomes behind him at six.

Let the debates begin!