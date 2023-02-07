Tennessee Veterinary School Puts Emphasis On Diversity, Equity And Inclusion, Watchdog Finds

A Tennessee veterinary school engaged in programs to bolster commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), according to medical watchdog group Do No Harm.

Faculty at Lincoln Memorial University- Richard A. Gillespie College of Veterinary Medicine (LMU CVM) attended a January workshop titled “Inclusivity” to learn about incorporating diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) in the workplace, according to a tip sent to Do No Harm. Its masters program partnered BLEND, a certification program, to train veterinarians in DEIB. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Med School Went Woke After Pressure From Accreditor, Documents Show)

“It is safe to say that what is happening at Tennessee’s Lincoln Memorial University’s veterinary school isn’t an isolated incident,” Stanley Goldfarb, Do No Harm chairman, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Such is the nature of the woke takeover of health care. It won’t rest until it has complete control over every facet of medicine – even veterinarians who treat dogs and cats.”

The “Inclusivity” workshop, which was hosted at the college, was “designed to educate the veterinary community on diversity,

equity, inclusion, belonging, workplace culture, communication strategies, well-being, and leadership,” according to a news release on the university’s website. Faculty members learned inclusive terminology and discussed how to improve inclusion in the workplace.

“Joining my new LMU-CVM colleagues in today’s Inclusivity workshop activities, discussions and brainstorming was energizing and encouraging, and left no doubt in my mind that LMU-CVM is committed to the conversations and growth needed to create and maintain an inclusive and equitable learning environment for all our students,” Zachary Greene, LMU-CVM director of academic and inclusive excellence, reportedly said.

The BLEND certification “provides training in context and in daily application to ensure healthy workplace culture,” according to an October news release. The partnership seeks to increase students’ awareness of DEIB in the veterinary field.

“The veterinary profession is one of the least diverse professions in the country,” Master of Veterinary Clinical Care Director Bonnie Price reportedly said. “The U.S. population is becoming more diverse, and Gen Z is the most diverse generation in history. Veterinary medicine must diversify and support our workforce, build our professional knowledge of DEIB, and tailor veterinary health care to the cultural needs of all pet owners.”

Partnering with BLEND can help veterinary schools recruit and retain black, indigenous people of color (BIPOC) students and present students’ with curriculum that include DEIB concepts, according to its website.

LMU, Greene, BLEND and Price did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

