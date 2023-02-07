REPORT: WWE Legend Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Stroke

WWE legend Jerry Lawler reportedly suffered a stroke at his home and was rushed to a hospital in Florida.

The 73-year-old professional wrestler suffered the stroke in his home in Fort Myers and was rushed to a local hospital, according to ABC 5 News. Lawler underwent emergency surgery and is now recovering, according to the outlet.

Lawler’s colleague and friend Ricky Morton posted a message on Twitter, asking for prayers and support. “Please direct good vibes, thoughts, & prayers to Jerry at this time,” Morton wrote.

“Genuinely appreciate it & hope to hear good news in the very near future,” Morton wrote to his Twitter account. “I hope my friend is going to okay. Love you, Jerry.”

Lawler celebrated 50 years of wrestling success in 2020 and has traveled the world to compete and showcase his talents, according to ABC 5 News. (RELATED: ‘I Ran Out Of Toilet Paper Brother, Help’: Hulk Hogan Reportedly Tweets Bathroom Update To 2.2 Million Fans)

WWE legend Jerry “The King” Lawler was reportedly rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency on Monday. https://t.co/hfNSy3zyCJ — TMZ (@TMZ) February 7, 2023

The professional wrestler appeared at WWE’s Royal Rumble Show as a commentator in January, alongside Booker T and Peter Rosenberg, according to TMZ.

Lawler has suffered from heart complications in the past and overcame cardiac arrest in 2012 during “Monday Night Raw.” The WWE star also recovered from a stroke in 2018, according to TMZ.

His current condition is not yet known.