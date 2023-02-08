12-Year-Old Who Allegedly Stole Car Fatally Shot By Owner Who Tracked Car With App

Colorado police say a 12-year-old boy is dead after he allegedly stole a car before the owner tracked the vehicle down through an app and allegedly shot him.

Denver Police say they received a report of an auto theft Feb. 5 from the owner who said he was tracking his vehicle on an app. The owner was able to track down his car in the area of W. 12th Ave and N. Decatur Street. The owner allegedly approached his vehicle when he was “involved in an exchange of gunfire with the occupant(s) in the stolen vehicle,” police said.

Authorities say the juvenile, who was later identified as 12-year-old Elias Armstrong, according to Fox News, drove off before police found him “suffering from a gunshot wound.” (RELATED: Man Reportedly Shoots And Kills Suspect Trying To Carjack His Girlfriend Outside Florida Bar)

The juvenile was taken to a hospital where he later died.

“The adult male auto theft victim who shot the juvenile male was contacted at the scene and has not been arrested at this time while the incident remains under investigation,” police said, adding the other occupants of the vehicle seemingly fled on foot.