‘1923’ Gets Shocking Update That Fans Will Lose Their Minds Over

The hit “Yellowstone” spin-off prequel series “1923” is getting a second season at Paramount+, Variety announced Feb 3.

Fans initially assumed that “1923” would follow the same run as the original prequel, “1883,” created by “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan. “1883” only ran for a single season as a limited series, which ended with the Dutton family finding the land that would go on to become the famed Dutton-Yellowstone ranch.

Things will be quite different for “1923,” which had already outdone all expectations set upon the iconic “Yellowstone” universe. With a second season on the cards, Variety announced, the future of the Dutton lineage is now even more exciting, enticing, and totally unpredictable … all of the things that make Sheridan one of the greatest writers in history.

“1923” star Brandon Sklenar dropped another swath of spoilers about the series https://t.co/1jgXi5JnHp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 7, 2023

As of right now, all fans know is that the Dutton family clearly managed to cling to their land long enough for John Dutton (Kevin Costner) to keep running it up until present day. What we don’t know is who Dutton’s parents and grandparents are in the “Yellowstone” universe.

It was initially presumed that “1923’s” leading heartthrob Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) and his British wife Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) would end up bringing either John or his father into the world. But after the way that Sunday’s episode concluded, fans are wondering whether the beautiful new lovers are still alive. (RELATED: ‘1923’ Star Brian Geraghty Says Taylor Sheridan ‘Tortured’ Cast During Training For Epic Show)

More than that, Jack Dutton (Darren Mann) and his wife Elizabeth Stafford (Michelle Randolph) just discovered she is pregnant. Clearly this can’t be baby John Dutton, but it could be his father. Only time will tell, and now we have even more time in “1923” ahead of us. Yay!