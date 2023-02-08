Alex Murdaugh Trial Paused, Courthouse Evacuated After Bomb Threat

The murder trial of Alex Murdaugh was temporarily paused Wednesday after someone called in a bomb threat, forcing an evacuation, according to reports.

Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman alerted the courtroom shortly before 12:30 p.m. that, “we have to evacuate the building at this time. We’ll be in recess until we discover what’s going on,” according to NBC News.

Spectator Marty Yates said “Alex was taken by the police, but they grabbed the family and rushed them out ahead of us,” according to NBC News. “And then we all evacuated the building and have scattered around.”

Here’s the video of Alex Murdaugh being taken out of the courtroom and put into a van as the entire courthouse was evacuated due to a bomb threat. #MurdaughTrial pic.twitter.com/QRpjeUgLqR — Paige Lobdell (@producerpaige_) February 8, 2023

Court personnel said an individual with a male-sounding voice called in the threat but the caller has not been identified, according to the NBC report. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said police dogs were brought in to sweep the courthouse before staff and attorneys were permitted to re-enter around 2:30 p.m. (RELATED: ‘Brain Was Completely Detached’: Defense Team Lays Out Gory Details From Murdaugh Double Murders)

Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and their son, Paul, were found shot dead at the family’s hunting property in June of 2021. Sources close to the investigation said blood spatters were allegedly found on Murdaugh’s clothing and indicated he may have been at the murder scene, CNN reported. Murdaugh was then charged with murder.

Prosecutors have alleged Murdaugh may have committed the murders to distract from financial crimes, though he has maintained his innocence, according to CNN.

State Law Enforcement Division senior special agent Jeff Croft testified that Murdaugh sobbed and said, “I did him so bad,” when he was shown a gruesome photo of his dead son, the New York Post reported.