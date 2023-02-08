Random Guy Caught On Video Dropping Woman With Gunshot Wound Off At Hospital, Leaving

Police in Australia are searching for a man who randomly dropped a severely wounded woman off at a Sydney hospital in January before leaving the scene on foot.

Surveillance footage obtained by ABC News Australia shows the unidentified woman, 37, being dropped off at the hospital in a white Mercedes by a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, shorts and tights. The man appears to call for paramedics after exiting the car, motioning for them to help the woman who was situated in the passenger side of the vehicle. Once the paramedics begin to tend to the woman, the man can be seen running away from the scene, leaving the Mercedes and a confused paramedic team behind.

CCTV footage captures moment mystery man drops shot woman at Sydney hospital https://t.co/kyUfPWFxQZ — ABC News (@abcnews) February 8, 2023



The woman was reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso and remains in the hospital almost a month later with a suspected severed spine and damage to internal organs, according to a release from the New South Wales police force. (RELATED: Strict Gun Laws Have Made Australia ‘A Nation Of Victims’ [VIDEO])

Officers from Bankstown Police Area Command were called in to investigate, which led them to a nearby home where several gun casings and bullet holes were found, the release stated. While detectives believe they have discovered the scene of the alleged shooting, they are still seeking information about the man’s identity.

Local detectives are being assisted by the State Crime Command’s Robbery and Serious Crime Squad with a strike force formed to investigate the shooting.