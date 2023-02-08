Brendan Fraser’s Commentary On Awards Is The Most Refreshing Analysis Of Hollywood

Actor Brendan Fraser held nothing back about Hollywood during an interview with Howard Stern shared Tuesday.

Fraser, 54, recently took home the “Best Actor” award at the Critics’ Choice Awards for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” but apparently he’s not so hot on all award wins. During an interview on “The Howard Stern Show,” Fraser called the Golden Globes a “hood ornament” that “means nothing to” him.

Fraser didn’t bother heading to the Golden Globes ceremony in 2023, despite being nominated for “Best Actor” in the same movie. He ended up missing out on the award, as it went to Austin Butler for his portrayal of Elvis Presley, according to the New York Post.

Even if he had won, Fraser said he wouldn’t have cared.

“I found myself wondering, is this a cynical nomination?” he told Stern. “I couldn’t really tell because of my history with them and that I still have yet to see the results from their reformation. We all are still awaiting that, to tell you the truth … What does matter is that it would mean nothing to me. I don’t want it. I didn’t ask to be considered even, that was presumed.”

Fraser felt the award nod was more because the Golden Globes needed him and he didn’t need them. (RELATED: ‘I Was Just A Body, A Receptacle For His Desires’: Mena Suvari Describes Being Manipulated Into Having Threesomes)

The iconic actor’s issues with the awards group dates back almost 20 years. Fraser has claimed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s president, Philip Berk, sexually assaulted him in 2003, an accusation that Berk continues to deny, according to the New York Post. Fraser has detailed the assault allegation in previous interviews with GQ.