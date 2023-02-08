Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Could Lose Reelection Bid, Poll Shows

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot might lose her Feb. 28 reelection race, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Lightfoot trailed just behind former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, a Democrat, and Democratic Illinois Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García in a dead heat race, according to the WBEZ/Chicago Sun-Times/Telemundo Chicago/NBC5 poll. The two challengers have hammered Lightfoot over the city’s worsening crime problems under her leadership. (RELATED: VICTORY: Lori Lightfoot Abandons Racist Interview Policy After DCNF Lawsuit)

Lightfoot earned 17% of the vote compared to 18% for Vallas and 20% for Garcia; the difference between the three candidates falls within the poll’s four-point margin of error, according to the poll. Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson got 11% support, businessman Willie Wilson won 12% and 18% of respondents were undecided; the race will go to a April 4 runoff if no candidate earns a majority of votes.

Mayor Lightfoot’s public safety plans just aren’t working. We need to implement a real community policing strategy, fill the 1,700 CPD vacancies and put officers on CTA. pic.twitter.com/oAce16yFaK — Paul Vallas (@PaulVallas) January 21, 2023

The city saw a 40% increase in crime from 2021 to 2022 including a 132% increase in motor vehicle thefts, a 56% increase in sexual assault reports, a 15% increase in robberies and a 52% increase in thefts, according to the city’s crime statistics. Several major corporations have announced plans to exit the city over the past year amid rising crime, and about 9 in 10 Chicago residents considered leaving the city for lower-crime areas in the past year, according to a January AARP poll.

Lightfoot, who now denies being a “defunder,” pledged to cut $80 million from the city’s police budget during protests in 2020.

The poll sureyed 625 registered voters by telephone Jan. 31 through Feb. 3. All respondents said they were likely voters.

Lightfoot did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.