REPORT: Church Of Satan Disappointed With Sam Smith’s Performance

Non-binary British singer Sam Smith apparently disappointed the Church Of Satan with his performance at the Grammy’s on Sunday.

Both Smith and transgender vocalist Kim Petras performed their song “Unholy” at the awards, accompanied with satanic attire and props. The Church of Satan was, however, not excited about the performance. Magister David Harris spoke to TMZ, calling the show “alright” and “nothing particularly special.” He also said that this is not new and many other artists have used satanic visuals before, adding that red clothing, fire, and horns are “kind of passé” now, according to TMZ.

The Church of Satan is UNDERWHELMED https://t.co/y61Uv4yTJR — TMZ (@TMZ) February 8, 2023

Harris also told TMZ that “Old Town Road” rapper Lil Nas X was more aligned with the ideology with his music video for “Montero.”

A flux of politicians and media pundits, including Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, have condemned the Grammy’s performance. Cruz took to Twitter writing, “This…is…Evil,” in response to commentator Liz Wheeler’s tweet on the performance. (RELATED: Ted Cruz Denounces ‘Evil’ Satanic-Themed Performance At Grammys)

Harris touched on the comments made by the pundits calling them “snowflakes” and claimed that “it’s sad when politicians on a national stage use someone’s religion as a punchline,” the outlet reported.