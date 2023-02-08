EXCLUSIVE: Nick Adams Gives The Official ‘Alpha Male’ Response To Biden’s SOTU

Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness (FLAG) founder and political commentator Nick Adams gave his own rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address Wednesday.

Adams rebuked Biden for calling himself a unifier despite denouncing supporters of former President Donald Trump as “extremists” and a “threat to our democracy.” He accused the president of being “the most dangerous president in history” by “gaslighting” the nation on the economy and the current state of the country.

“Mr. President, you are gaslighting the American people. The economy is not strong. Life is not good. And things are not getting better,” Adams said. “Almost every action you have taken during your term, has made us poorer, weaker, less safe and more divided. So robust is your weakness, that you make Jimmy Carter look like Teddy Roosevelt.”

Adams argued that young men are “demoralized” for being “told to take a back seat,” and urged America to celebrate courageous, patriotic and “traditional alpha males.”

WATCH:

“Mr. President, our young American men—our treasure—our future—are largely lost. They’ve been told to take a back seat. They are demoralized. They have been told they need to pay for the past,” he said. “That their masculinity is toxic. That they are the problem. While young American women now overwhelmingly thrive at school, university and in the workforce, our young men are dropping out of school and university at historic rates, and applying for university and colleges at lower rates than ever before.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE EXCERPT: Nick Adams On The Most Dangerous President In American History)

The FLAG founder criticized the current migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and the unfairness legal immigrants face as illegal immigrants flood into the U.S. in record-high numbers. He described the long, gradual process he endured in order to immigrate to the U.S. from Australia.

“Immigrating to the United States took me a very long time. It cost a lot of money. It exacted a tremendous emotional toll in my life. But I did it. I did it lawfully, I did it correctly, and at no time, did I ever consider breaking the law,” he said. “Why is the legal immigration process so tough, but illegal immigration so easy? Why does the government insist on seeing evidence of a legal immigrant’s ability to sustain themselves lest they be a burden on the government?”

He concluded that Americans must “protect” and “respect” the U.S. and work hard to keep it the “greatest country in the world.”

“The United States of America is the greatest country in the world, and I am prepared to do everything I have to do to keep it that way. Your challenge is mine, and I will work as hard, if not harder, than anyone, in overcoming America’s threats and defeating its enemies. Despite all the hardships, I persisted. I endured. I never quit. I stayed the course. I kept going, and I prevailed. That story is America’s too. Thank you, and God bless you, and may God continue to bless these United States of America.”

Nick Adams is a best-selling author, Presidential appointee and social media influencer. He runs the Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness. He can be followed on Twitter and Facebook.