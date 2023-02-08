Elementary Principal, PE Teacher Fired For Having Sex On Campus

A Georgia elementary school fired its principal and P.E. teacher after a third-party investigator found evidence supporting allegations that they committed sexual misconduct on campus, according to a statement obtained by the Daily Caller.

The investigation into the sexual allegations began in January after the Banks County Elementary School principal Dr. Dana Simmons accused P.E. teacher Dylan Charles of “bugging” her office, according to the investigative report given to the Daily Caller.

After the initial interview, Charles told investigators about engaging in an inappropriate relationship with Simmons and his wife (Kelsey Charles) on and off the school campus, including in the bathroom adjoining Simmons’ office, according to the report.

“Mr. Charles admitted he and Dr. Simmons routinely used the school to meet and engage in sexual activities,” the report stated. “Additionally, Mr. Charles provided two pictures. The first picture is of a naked woman standing in a room. The room was identified as the bathroom adjacent to Dr. Simmons’s office at Banks County Elementary School. The second picture is a woman identified as Dr. Simmons performing fellatio on a male in a vehicle.”

Charles apparently claimed his wife knew about the affairs to the extent that she watched and recorded Simmons and him performing sexual acts without her. Simmons initially claimed she did not engage in sexual activity with Charles and his wife but later admitted to the inappropriate relationship, the investigator reported. Simmons suggested it was Charles’ wife who set up their sexual relationship and accused Charles of having relationships with several other school employees.

Copy of Banks County Investigation by Mary Rooke on Scribd

The investigative report was reviewed by law enforcement for evidence of criminal activity, but neither employee was charged. Charles and Simmons were fired from their positions with Banks County as a result of the investigation, according to a statement provided to the Daily Caller from Banks County Superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Oklahoma Sen. Jessica Garvin Files Women’s Bill Of Rights)

Hopkins, who initiated the investigation into Charles and Simmons, did not respond to the Daily Caller’s questions about whether students were present at the time of the alleged sexual activity. She told the Daily Caller the county takes the allegations and safety concerns regarding students seriously.

“Any issues concerning unethical conduct are thoroughly investigated, addressed accordingly, and reported to the professional standards commission as necessary,” Hopkins stated. “The safety and well-being of our students is always our first priority. The investigation into this event did not yield any indication that student safety or security was compromised.”