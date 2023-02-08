‘White Trash’: Famed Dem Strategist James Carville Lashes Out At GOP Reps

Famed Democratic strategist James Carville had to be reminded by MSNBC’s Ari Melber to focus on policy after Carville called Republicans “white trash.”

As President Joe Biden was giving his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, he accused Republicans of wanting to ruin Social Security and Medicare, arguing the GOP is holding the country “hostage” as they seek to negotiate the debt ceiling. Suddenly members of the GOP burst out in boos and condemnation, with Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene standing up and shouting “liar” while wearing a large, fluffy white coat.

Melber asked for Carville’s reaction to Republicans’ boos during the speech.

“You’ve advised a lot of candidates and presidents. I guess if you had your pick you’d say maybe better to not have someone screaming ‘liar.’ Maybe just do the darn thing. But it also seemed to expose exactly what the president’s up against,” Melber said. “Was that a bad moment for Republicans?”

“Well, you know, I told people I have a PhD in white trashology, and you saw real white trash on display. Let me say something about Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene, she dresses like white trash. She really needs a fashion consultant. Could I recommend George Santos. He could do a good job of dressing up where she doesn’t announce her white trash-dom by her own clothes.”

Melber, however, then had to chime in to remind Carville to talk about policy.

“Her thing was saying, ‘oh, the outfit was supposed to do the spy balloon,’ the antics. I wonder what you think on policy … this is what he [Biden] has to deal with.” (RELATED: Kellyanne Conway, Juan Williams Get Into Heated Debate Over Biden, Trump)

Carville then criticized Republicans for their “objective” of cutting Social Security and Medicare.

“I thought he [Biden] had a great night last night,” Carville continued. “It’s just – the level of white trash-dom in the Republican Party is staggering. I mean, for somebody that has observed it for a long time like I have, I’ve never seen it manifest itself on a level that it’s manifesting itself.”