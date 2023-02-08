Famous Actress Provides Update On Jeremy Renner’s Recovery

Famous actress Evangeline Lilly visited Jeremy Renner and on Tuesday shared details about his recovery from injuries sustained in a New Year’s Day snow plow accident.

Lilly said she had an “intense” visit with Renner at his house and commented on how “incredibly brave and strong” Renner is, according to her interview with Access. “He has recovered like a mo-fo,” Lilly said. “I walked in his house and got chicken skin, ’cause I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?'”

“I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move,” she said.

Lilly described the scene she observed when she entered Renner’s home.

“He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends,” she said. “It’s a miracle, a straight-up miracle.”

Lilly credited Renner’s positive outlook and determination for his incredible progress.

“He’s made of something really tough, that guy. You’ve always been able to see that in him. He is recovering incredibly, and I’m so grateful,” Lilly said. (RELATED: Superhero To Actual Hero? Major New Details Emerge In Jeremy Renner Accident)

The famous actress provided more insight about the pain Renner endured during the various stages of his recovery.

“He had a near-death experience that was highly traumatic — and he was awake for the whole thing,” Lilly said.

“It really has stuck with me. It’s been days and I’m still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and things he could hear and things he could see…” she said in amazement of her friend.

“He’s got a journey to go through now,” Lilly said.

“That’s what nightmares are made out of, and he lived through it and he’s on the other side now,” she told Access.