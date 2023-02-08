JESSICA ANDERSON: Biden’s Big Message To The American People: ‘This Is The Best You’re Gonna Get’

For the first time in modern history, the U.S. President’s message to the American people during the State of the Union Address was: This is it, we cannot expect anything better.

President Biden has in two short years redefined a new baseline of American greatness by allowing open borders, higher prices, crime spikes, and woke ideology to permeate all American institutions. In a blatant attempt to gaslight the American people, President Biden declared that the southern border was secure, the economy was thriving, and the country was safe.

All Americans outside of the elite Washington bubble know these are lies. Every day, American families struggle to put food on the table, gas in their tanks, and pay off their increasing credit card bills. They live in fear of the violent crime ravaging American cities and watch as dangerous cartels traffics humans and lethal amounts of fentanyl across the southern border. They see the inaction of the federal government to portray strength abroad, and recently some were even able to look up in their backyards to see a Chinese spy balloon surveilling the country. (RELATED: PETER ROFF: Get Ready For Joe Biden To Misstate The Union)

Having convinced Americans he would be a unity president, President Biden has repeatedly divided Americans against one another. He claimed last night that equal protection under the law was “covenant” among Americans, but he clearly doesn’t intend to keep that covenant if an American is successful financially, unborn, a conservative Supreme Court justice, lives on the border, paid back their student loans or never took any out, a girl forced to compete against a male athlete, or have a kid dying of fentanyl poisoning. It should come as no surprise that the speech seemed to be a starting point for his reelection and designed to rally his partisan base.

President Biden’s claims that the state of the union is strong are clearly misaligned with the American people, but they also expose the Left’s vision for the future and their baseline definition of “strength.” Over the past two years, the Biden administration’s policy failures have partially been due to incompetence, but in many cases, they have been deliberate attempts to overhaul the very fabric of America’s culture and system of government.

Look no further than President Biden’s remarks on the southern border. Despite President Biden’s promises of a secure border, the facts tell a completely different story. Since President Biden has taken office, more than 4 million illegal migrants have crossed the southern border, including dozens of individuals on the known terrorist watchlist. 800,000 crossers and illegal migrants have been released into the country without a court date. Fentanyl has become the leading cause of death for Americans in the 18-45 age range, claiming over 170 lives each day. This is not the baseline for a secure border.

Next, consider the economy. During his State of the Union address, President Biden celebrated high inflation rates while criticizing conservatives for demanding a spending decrease in exchange for a debt ceiling increase. Yet, America’s economic crisis is directly tied to the out-of-control spending pushed by President Biden and Democrats in Congress. Because of their disregard for fiscal restraint, the average American family has lost nearly $6,000 in purchasing power and 401(k) plans have suffered $2.1 trillion in losses. This is not the baseline for a strong economy.

Still, President Biden made one valid point when he warned, “don’t bet against America.” He should listen to his own advice. The American people do not accept Biden’s new definition of American greatness, and they are already taking steps to fight back and protect the future of our republic. Though the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress won’t stand up for safety and security, a strong economy, and American values, grassroots Americans are leading the charge every day. Citizens are showing up to their state legislatures to defeat the Left’s ESG standards, parents are flipping school boards and demanding parental rights across the country, and the pro-life movement is more activated than ever before.

Voters showed up to the ballot box and sent new conservative leadership to the U.S. House, where Representatives now have an opportunity to set forth a bold policy agenda and contrast their vision for the future with President Biden’s previous two years of failure. Among other priorities, this includes opportunities to immediately consider legislation to end the border crisis and to force the Left to reign in the woke, weaponized, and bloated bureaucracies through spending negotiations related to the debt ceiling.

The state of the union is under threat, but Americans will soon have an opportunity to reverse course after the next election cycle. The American people can and should expect better.

Jessica Anderson is the Executive Director of Heritage Action.

