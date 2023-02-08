REPORT: Manchester United Attempting To Land Harry Kane

Could Harry Kane be a Red Devil?! Wow!

Earlier reports in the news cycle have Manchester United keeping striker Wout Weghorst after the 2022-23 season is over, but the club still intends on bringing in a high-profile forward for the next campaign, according to The Telegraph. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has been mentioned as a target for the Devils, but so is Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane — one of the best soccer players in the entire world.

Erik ten Hag is facing a striker dilemma that is worth around £100 million, and the options seem to be solely on Kane and Osimhen, The Telegraph’s report states.

One thing is for sure in this entire equation, and that’s the fact that Man United’s top priority is looking for an elite striker. But they haven’t decided on what path they’d like to go on as of yet. With Kane, they’d get an instant star and guaranteed goal-scorer, but it’ll be a short-term fix, while Osimhen will be a gamble, but could develop into a dominating force in the sport of soccer for several years.

Holy cow! This would be absolutely huge if they land Harry Kane! An elite striker is literally all that Manchester United needs to get back to winning cups — they’re already in Champions League contention now without one. If they land Kane, we’re talking about the Red Devils getting more soccer silverware. (RELATED: Manchester City Could Be Kicked Out Of English Premier League After Loads Of Financial Violations)