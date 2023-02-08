Michael Irvin Pulled From NFL Network And ESPN’s Super Bowl Coverage After Complaint From Woman

Woah! We have some major developments here.

NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has been pulled from both NFL Network and ESPN’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week following a complaint from a woman about alleged misconduct during a Feb. 5 interaction between the two in Arizona.

Irvin claims that the encounter was brief and out in the public, and that it was also widely non-physical, saying that the only physical contact between them was a handshake as they were parting ways, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Irvin is employed by NFL Media, but also contributes to ESPN. Neither company has commented on what exactly the situation is and what the woman is alleging.

NFL Network pulls #Cowboys Hall of Fame WR Michae Irvin from all of his Super Bowl events and appearances after a woman accused him of misconduct, according to @GehlkenNFL https://t.co/Na9N8hkzrW pic.twitter.com/XmAqlX8nkH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 8, 2023

“Michael Irvin will not be a part of NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” NFL Media vice president of communications, Alex Riethmiller, said in a statement.

Irvin claims that the interaction took place after having dinner and drinks with former Dallas Cowboys safety Michael Brooks, and when he got back to his hotel, a conversation was sparked up between a woman and himself. (RELATED: Here Are The Top-Selling NFL Team Hats And Jerseys In Each State For The 2022-2023 Season)

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” said Irvin. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.

“We shook hands. Then, I left. … That’s all I know.”