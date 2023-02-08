Man Jailed For Beating Ex-Girlfriend, Burning Down Her Trailer And Killing 4 Dogs With A Shotgun

A 31-year-old Louisiana man was arrested after allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend, committing arson and child endangerment, and fatally shooting four dogs, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office answered a complaint call in Albany for a disturbance involving shots fired on Sunday, Feb. 5, WAFB 9 reported. According to police, after assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Ricky Lee Tullos, burned down a camper and killed four dogs with a shotgun. (RELATED: Virginia Man Faces Felony For Shooting And Hanging Dog In Yard)

The incident was considered a domestic dispute in which three victims, including an infant child, were able to escape with no injuries. The victims included Tullos’s ex-girlfriend, her baby, and her brother, all of whom were living in the camper.

“We lost everything, I was able to save the clothes on our back and the baby is okay,” a victim told WAFB.

During the investigation, deputies located four dead dogs locked in cages with shell casings found near the cages, according to the outlet.

Tullos remains behind bars in the Livingston Parish Detention Center, according to BRPROUD. He faces 17 charges, including domestic abuse, aggravated assault, child endangerment, two counts of false imprisonment, four counts of illegal use of a weapon, four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, arson, resisting/force or violence and possession of Schedule 2 drugs. Tullos also has a bench warrant to appear in court, WAFB reported.

Livingston Parish deputies said the investigation is still ongoing.