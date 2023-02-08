Salma Hayek Brought The ‘Magic Mike’ Strippers Home With Her

Salma Hayek became such good pals with the “Magic Mike” strippers that she brought them home with her.

The famous actress plays Maxandra Mendoza in the upcoming film “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” and she had a fabulous time getting to know her colleagues. She hit it off so well with her sexy stripper co-stars that she felt completely at ease bringing them over to hang out with her and her husband, François-Henri Pinault, according to People. “By the end of the movie they all came to the house. They were all hanging out with me,” she said. “Then François was saying, ‘You’re right, they’re adorable, they’re lovely,'” Hayek said, according to People.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” may not be as dirty a delight as the male stripper series’ first two movies, but it has other pleasures for fans of screwball comedy, musicals and dance. https://t.co/PZQcFSj2om — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) February 8, 2023

Hayek admitted to having preconceived notions about what it would like to work with the male strippers, and was pleasantly surprised to discover how wrong she was. They turned out to be great people that she quickly became friends with.

Speaking about her husband, Hayek said, “I used to call him all the time [from set] and say, ‘Oh my God, I feel so bad,’ because I had this predisposition about how the guys, the strippers were going to be. But they’re not. They’re lovely,” Hayek told People.

“They’re such great guys. And [my husband] goes, ‘Oh God, you’re becoming best friends with the strippers, aren’t you?’ And I said, ‘Yes!'” she said. (RELATED: Salma Hayek Left Little To The Imagination During Her Appearance At The ‘Magic Mike’ Premiere)

#SalmaHayek is returning in a romantic role for Steven Soderbergh’s #MagicMikesLastDance, playing the love interest of #ChanningTatum‘s eponymous stripperhttps://t.co/kHzrAVxJwW — The Hindu Cinema (@TheHinduCinema) February 8, 2023

Hayek recalled a time that her husband visited her on site and also engaged in pleasant conversations with the male strippers, even pausing long enough to give business advice to one of them.

“My husband is not a jealous man,” Hayek said.

Hayek spoke directly about her working relationship with Channing Tatum on the set of the movie, saying she “found him to be a real gentleman.”

“He’s very respectful and he’s very thoughtful,” Hayek said, according to People.