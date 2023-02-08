REPORT: Saudi Arabia Makes Huge Promise To Greece, Egypt To Build Their Stadiums If They Join Them For World Cup Bid

I gotta say … I admire the ambitions of the Saudis here.

If Greece and Egypt join up with Saudi Arabia for a bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the oil-powerhouse promised to pay for new stadiums in both of their countries, POLITICO reported, citing senior officials familiar with the matter.

In exchange for paying for the stadiums, Saudi Arabia would host 75% of the games, per the reported agreement.

The offer — which could potentially be worth billions in construction costs — was discussed in a summer 2022 meeting between the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a senior official told POLITICO.

Saudi Arabia offered to pay for new sports stadiums in Greece and Egypt if they agreed to a joint bid to host the 2030 football World Cup, POLITICO can reveal. In exchange, the Saudis would get to stage three-quarters of all the matches. 🔗: https://t.co/ADmG0FcQRs pic.twitter.com/DQKimJsfcP — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) February 8, 2023

I don’t care how you feel about Saudi Arabia: You have to admire how they’re trying to be such a dominating force in sports. Whether it’s the WWE, LIV Golf or now with the FIFA World Cup, the Saudis are going all-out to be a juggernaut.

Yes, Saudi Arabia has many of its own issues, but as somebody who is appealed to power and wealth, I can’t help but respect what they’re trying to do. (RELATED: REPORT: Manchester United Attempting To Land Harry Kane)

I’m an American, so obviously I want the United States to hold the top-ranked status in the world. But let’s be honest here, we would all be loving this if we were Saudis.

But luckily for us Americans — well, we’re American for a start, but we also already have the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Swag.