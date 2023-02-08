‘Threatened By My Power’: Madonna Tells Critics They’re The Problem

Madonna pointed a finger at her critics and accused them of not being able to handle her strength in a bold Twitter post on Tuesday night.

The legendary singer has faced backlash over her significantly altered appearance. Critics relentlessly trolled Madonna after seeing her at The 65th annual Grammys, Sunday, and mocked the star for getting too much work done on her face. Madonna turned the tables on her haters and blamed them for not being able to handle all her greatness. “The world is threatened by my power and my stamina. My intelligence and my will to survive,” she wrote on Twitter.

The world is threatened by my power and my stamina. My intelligence and my will to survive.

But they will never break me

Madonna refused to allow critics of her appearance to bully her. She was steadfast in blaming them for wanting to stifle her with their criticism.

“But they will never break me,” the star said in her tweet.

Madonna’s tweet included a very close-up image of herself with her head bowed down, and hair in tight braids. She wore a number of sparkling chains around her neck and peered up at the camera in a daring fashion.

“This is all the test,” she wrote.(RELATED: We Didn’t Think Madonna’s Grammy Disaster Could Get Any Worse … But Then She Showed Off Her Penis Brooch)

Madonna also lashed out on Instagram and called out at her haters by accusing them of ageism and misogyny.

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in,” she wrote to her Instagram account late Tuesday.

“A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous,” she said.’

She went on to say, “In the words of Beyonce “ You-won’t break my soul”, and signed off with a message to those who aren’t on-board with her persona.

“Bow down bitches! 💃🏼🪩🎤💄🎼👠”