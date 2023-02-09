Charlie Strong Leaves Miami Hurricanes After Being Passed On For Defensive Coordinator

I like the Lance Guidry move from my Miami Hurricanes, but I hate losing Charlie Strong.

Strong was the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the University of Miami Hurricanes in 2022, but he told ESPN Feb. 9 he wouldn’t be returning to the Canes in 2023 after he was passed on for the gig of defensive coordinator.

“Coach [Mario] Cristobal and the program made a decision to go in a different direction. It’s time for me to go in a different direction,” Strong said.

Miami hired Lance Guidry as their defensive coordinator a couple days after Kevin Steele left the Hurricanes program to take the same job with Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide, 247Sports reported Feb. 7. Before taking the job with Miami, Guidry served in the same position at Tulane for just three weeks. He was the defensive coordinator of Marshall in 2022, with the Thundering Herd finishing in the top five in six defensive statistical categories.

With Lance Guidry’s hiring as @CanesFootball DC, co-coordinator Charlie Strong told ESPN he will not return: “Coach Cristobal and the program made a decision to go in a different direction. It’s time for me to go in a different direction.” Strong was not interviewed for the job. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 9, 2023

The Lance Guidry move was a solid one by my Miami Hurricanes, but I can’t lie, it hurts a little bit losing Charlie Strong. It would have been nice to see him stay on as the linebackers coach at least, but hey, I get it. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Hire Butch Barry Who Was Reportedly Hated And Openly Laughed At By Broncos Players)

It’s a business, and my man has to look out for his brand. I completely understand. Best of luck, Charlie. And go Canes!