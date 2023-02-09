‘It’s Hilarious That You Won’t Say No’: GOP Rep Grills Witness Who Can’t Condemn Lying On FISA Application

Republican Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah called out a witness who did not condemn lying on a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant application during a Thursday congressional hearing.

“Mr. Williams, do you think that, as I describe to you, 17 omissions and 51 wrong assertions in one FISA application is professionally done?” Stewart asked Elliot Williams, a CNN legal analyst and principal with the Raben Group, regarding the FISA application that was used to seek surveillance on Carter Page during the hearing held by the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. (RELATED: Dem Reps Claim Oversight Of FBI Is ‘Attacking Law Enforcement’)

WATCH:

“Do you find that acceptable? I think it’s hilarious that you won’t say, no, I don’t,” Stewart shot back after Williams dodged the question. Another witness, former FBI agent Thomas Baker, ripped the use of information from the now-discredited Steele dossier.

The FBI obtained warrants under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to monitor communications by Carter Page and other associates of former President Donald Trump during Trump’s successful 2016 campaign for the White House.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed to establish the subcommittee, chaired by Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, in order to secure the 218 votes necessary to become speaker.

“I would ask, how do we restore faith in the FBI because we want to trust the FBI. People say you’re going after the FBI. What nonsense!” Stewart said. “We are trying to protect the FBI. I know FBI agents who are deeply offended by what they see. They want us to hold them accountable and that is what the committee is going to do.”

