House Republicans Officially Request Records From Hunter Biden In Foreign Business Dealings Investigation

Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, Chair of the House Oversight Committee, officially filed a request for documents from Hunter Biden about his foreign business dealings.

Comer wrote a letter to Hunter Biden on Feb. 8 seeking documents and communications related to President Joe Biden’s alleged involvement in his son’s domestic and foreign business practices, first obtained by CBS News.

Comer specifically requested documents about “foreign business deals with individuals who were connected to the Chinese Communist Party” and the money Hunter Biden received from foreign companies “without providing any known legitimate services,” according to the letter. (RELATED: Former Twitter Execs Regret Hunter Biden Laptop Censorship Under ‘Hacked Materials’ Policy)

The House Oversight Committee is investigating any role President Biden may have played in his son’s foreign business dealings to see if he compromised U.S. national security. Comer wrote a similar letter Feb. 8 to the president’s brother, James (Jim) Biden, and their former business manager.

Comer asked for any communications between Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Jim Biden and Sara Jones Biden from Jan. 2009 to Jan. 2021 involving travel with any government agency, and international and domestic financial activity.

The types of alleged communications Comer is seeking involve financial institutions, various types of payments, the Biden Foundation and the Penn Biden Center. Additionally, Comer requested any communications having to do with a list of foreign individuals and LLCs such as former business associate Tony Bobulinski and Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings.

The Oversight Committee will consider drafting legislation to “strengthen federal ethics laws regarding public officials and their families,” Comer said in the letters. He also suggested the Oversight Committee will recommend regulations to ensure financial institutions have the ability to alert federal agencies about potential money laundering.

Abbe Lowell, an attorney for Hunter Biden, reportedly responded to Comer’s letters by offering to discuss the information further. “Rather than engage in back-and-forth letter writing campaigns or any formal proceedings, I would offer to sit with you and your staff, including the ranking member and his staff, to see whether Mr. Biden has information that may inform some legitimate legislative purpose and be helpful to the Committee. I hope that you will engage in this effort,” Lowell wrote back to Comer, according to CBS.

The Bidens have until Feb. 22 to produce the requested documents, according to the letters. Comer said he would consider subpoenas for documents and testimony if the parties do not respond in time, CBS reported.