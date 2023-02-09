John Wall Back With Houston Rockets, Eric Gordon Returns To Los Angeles Clippers In Three-Team Deal

Woah … this could have been real awkward for John Wall.

The Houston Rockets have landed John Wall from the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team trade that includes the Memphis Grizzlies, according to Sham Charania of The Athletic. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported Feb. 8 that Houston plans on releasing him into the free agent pool.

Los Angeles will reportedly get Eric Gordon in the deal, as well as three second-round draft picks. Memphis will receive Luke Kennard. The Rockets will also be receiving Danny Green alongside John Wall.

Wall agreed to a two-year, $13.2 million contract with the Clippers in summer 2022 after being bought out by the Houston Rockets June 28. The former Washington Wizards superstar was a regular in the L.A. offense until suffering an abdominal injury Jan. 13, and has not played a game since. His stat line for this season is 11.4 points-per-game, 5.2 assists-per-game and 2.7 rebounds-per-game. Although these are not horrible numbers, his 40% shooting percentage is a bit low.

KD → Suns

Kyrie → Mavs

Russ → Jazz

D-Lo → Lakers

Pat Bev → Magic

Mike Conley → T-Wolves

John Wall → Rockets

Eric Gordon → Clippers

Josh Hart → Knicks

Mikal Bridges → Nets

James Wiseman → Pistons

Saddiq Bey → Hawks

Gary Payton II → Warriors

Mo Bamba → Lakers WOW 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0G4KKLOedI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2023

This tweet from Bleacher Report fits my mood to the T. All of these moves that happened around the trade deadline, and my Miami Heat didn’t make one single move with significance. Yeah, I’m not too happy about that. (RELATED: ‘I’m Just Glad He Got Out Of There’: Kyrie Irving Takes Shot At Brooklyn Nets After Kevin Durant Trade)

As far as this John Wall deal, I’m pretty sure this is why the Rockets are waiving him:

Theo Pinson asks John Wall about his time with the Rockets on the Run Your Race podcast pic.twitter.com/2t5QOHDmH1 — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) January 17, 2023

That could have gotten real awkward.