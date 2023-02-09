Joy Reid Says GOP Needs Weaponization Committee Because ‘Legitimate Media’ Won’t Report On Their ‘Conspiracies’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid claimed Thursday that Republicans created the House Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government because “legitimate media” won’t report on their “conspiracies.”

Reid played portions of Thursday’s committee hearings, arguing the GOP was using it to air “personal grievances” and it was nothing more than an “unserious effort to fan the flames of conspiracies about a deep state.”

“This is nothing more than Republicans nursing their own weird, incessant self-pity and self-victimization,” Reid said. “Their anger that their cultural priorities are not mainstream or that their favorite conspiracies are not believable.”

“They want something to stick,” she continued. “And the thing is that the things they believe, their conspiracy theories, are so wild and out there that they can’t get legitimate media to pursue them because they are just bananas and no one has time for that.” (RELATED: Former Agent Breaks Down In Tears When Detailing Her Time With ‘Politicized’ FBI)

Reid’s claim that “legitimate media” won’t pursue the alleged “conspiracy theories” of Republicans comes nearly three years after NPR announced it would not cover the Hunter Biden laptop story because the organization did not “want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions.”

“The biggest reason” NPR did not cover the story was because “the assertions don’t amount to much,” the outlet said, calling it merely a “politically driven event.”

Other outlets were also reluctant to cover it, with the New York Times admitting in March of 2022 that the laptop and data is authentic. The article hyperlinked to another article written in 2020 which cast doubt over the existence of the laptop and its data. That same article was updated in 2021 after President Joe Biden won the election. The Washington Post also confirmed its authenticity around the same time. Both verifications came nearly a year and a half after the Daily Caller News Foundation verified the laptop and its contents.