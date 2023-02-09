REPORT: Los Angeles Lakers Acquire Seven-Foot Center Mo Bamba In Trade Prior To Trade Deadline Ending

The Los Angeles Lakers are doing all they can to make it back to the playoffs this season.

The Lakers traded defensive star Patrick Beverley and a second-round draft pick Thursday in exchange for seven-foot center Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

Full story on the Lakers trading Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick to the Magic for Mo Bamba at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/19kOjL3YxP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

This is the second massive trade that the Lakers have been a part of in less than 24 hours. On Wednesday, the Lakers were involved in a blockbuster deal centered around acquiring all star guard D’Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves and getting rid of Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers, who are currently five games under .500, are doing everything in their power to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with talent to give themselves a chance at competing for a championship. Bamba provides the Lakers with much needed length and will help clog up the paint alongside Davis in Los Angeles’ front-court. Based on Bamba and Davis’ size alone, they should make it extremely difficult for opposing teams to attack the basket on them. Together, they’ll be like two giant twin towers down low in the paint for Los Angeles.

Bamba is averaging 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season, according to Pro Basketball Reference. (RELATED: Phoenix Suns Acquire 13-Time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant From Brooklyn Nets Via Trade)

The addition of Bamba concludes a great trade deadline for the Lakers. They got rid of the Westbrook who is on the back-end of his career for an all star guard who can shoot the lights out, while also getting bigger on the interior to help them out defensively. Los Angeles’ front office deserves major kudos for surrounding James and Davis (their best two players) with competent pieces around them heading into the second half of the season.

It would shock me if the Lakers with this new roster fail to make it into the postseason.