‘Rope Will Be Provided’: University Sex Week Features Events In Bondage, ‘Ethical’ Pornography

Ohio State University’s (OSU) 2023 Sex Week will feature events in bondage, “ethical” pornography and abortion, according to its website.

Sex Week is hosted annually by Student Advocates for Sexual Health Awareness (SASHA) and seeks to “educate our community about sexual health in all its forms” including topics like “LGBTQ sex ed, healthy masculinity, gender equality, and reproductive rights,” according to its website. This year’s events will take place from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18 and feature several events about sex acts, bondage, abortion, polygamy, LGBTQ+ and pornography. (RELATED: University Hosts ‘Genital Diversity Gallery’ And ‘Wheel Of Fornication’)

Students can discuss over Zoom on Feb. 13 “ethical alternatives to mainstream pornography,” according to the schedule. The event description alleges all pornography is “unethical under capitalism” and students will discuss what other methods can be used to view porn.

An event on Feb. 14 called “Have Your Cake & Eat It Too: A Panel on Ethical Non-Monogamy” will discuss “how to foster healthy communication in [polyamorous] relationships and how to sustain these relationships in a heteronormative society.” A workshop on the “basics of bondage” will be held on Feb. 15 and ropes will be provided to attendees.

While multiple events feature abortion as the main topic, SASHA did not include a 2022 event that encouraged students to “thank” an abortion provider with valentines. Abortion-related events include a panel on current abortion legislation in Ohio after Roe v. Wade’s demise, “Religious Interpretations of Abortion” and “Effective Discussion: How to Talk About Abortion.”

Other events include “Cultivating Affirmation & Belonging for LGBTQ+ Youth,” “Trans Rights, Inclusion, and Innovation with Tiq Milan,” “Gender Neutrality in Romance Languages,” “History of Queer Activism by OSU PhD Candidate Marc Arenberg,” and a queer mixer.

Sex-related events include a trivia night with Planned Parenthood to “debunk” sex myths, “Did You Finish? Closing the Pleasure Gap,” “Hands, Mouths, Toys, and More: Talking Pleasure without Penetration” and “Great Minds Kink Alike,” which will discuss various kinks.

Sex Week is funded by the Council on Student Affair which uses money taken from student activity fees, according to its website. The website clarifies that taxpayer money is not used for the events.

SASHA and OSU did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

