‘Bizzaro Land’: Disgraced Former FBI Agent Claims Select Committee On Gov’t Weaponization Will Spur Violence

Fired FBI agent Peter Strzok claimed Thursday during a MSNBC appearance that the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government will “fan” the “crazy edge” to commit violence.

“There is a significant part of the population who has lived in this kind of bizarro land where the government is the deep state, where the FBI in particular and other law enforcement agencies are targeting Trump,” Strzok told MSNBC host Joy Reid. (RELATED: ‘It’s Hilarious That You Won’t Say No’: GOP Rep Grills Witness Who Can’t Condemn Lying On FISA Application)

“These hearings and the projected next two years of hearings are going to do nothing but fan that flame of the crazy edge who is willing to go out and engage in violence,” Strzok added.

WATCH:

The select subcommittee held a hearing Thursday where former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii claimed that censorship by Google derailed her recent campaign. Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin testified before the subcommittee about FBI surveillance of Donald Trump’s successful 2016 campaign and about reports on the agency’s politicization from whistleblowers in the agency.

Journalist Michael Schellenberger reported based on documents released by Elon Musk that the FBI contacted Twitter about potential leaks involving Hunter Biden prior to an Oct, 14, 2020 New York Post report on the contents of a laptop Biden abandoned at a computer repair shop.

The FBI fired Strzok on Aug. 13, 2018 over texts to FBI attorney Lisa Page, his mistress, in which Strzok disparaged then-presidential candidate Donald Trump while investigating alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia. The Steele Dossier, which was used to further allegations of collusion, was later discredited.

“In my 23 years in the FBI, I have not seen a more impactful series of missteps which called into question the entire organization and more thoroughly damaged the reputation of the entire organization,” then-FBI deputy director David Bowditch wrote in a draft of the termination letter, according to the Washington Examiner.

