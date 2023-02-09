Police Arrest Students For Allegedly Filming Videos Of Simulated School Shootings

Police arrested three students in Florida for allegedly posting videos on TikTok depicting a school shooting.

The first incident occurred at Buffalo Creek Middle School where police arrested the student on Wednesday, a Manatee County Sheriff’s office news release said. A student at Parrish Community High School was arrested Thursday in connection to a second video.

UPDATE: A 3rd student has been arrested for posting a video depicting a school shooting on TikTok this week. Two anonymous tips were received today about another, separate video filmed during a Parrish Community HS bomb threat evacuation on 2/7.

The second video found was reportedly filmed during a bomb threat evacuation at Parrish Community High School, according to police. That student was charged with the second-degree felony of making written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting.

A second student from Parrish Community High School was also arrested for allegedly filming a video of a simulated mass shooting, police said. The student also reportedly admitted to filming the videos, according to the statement. (RELATED: These Universities Have All Banned TikTok From School-Owned Devices)

“The school administration as well as the partnership with the local sheriff’s department have taken those threats very seriously,” Manatee County Schools Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said, according to Fox 13 News. “It is unfortunate that these threats continue and that they disrupt education for so many.”

Police say more arrests related to the videos are possible, Fox 13 News reported.

Parrish Community High School has reportedly received four different threats since Feb. 1, according to WFLA.

“When we find who is responsible, we will arrest them,” Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said, reported WFLA. “We will take them to jail.”