Star Wars Community Wiki Page Insists Luke Skywalker Is LGBT

A Star Wars community fan page recently listed Luke Skywalker as part of the LGBT community, according to a report.

The iconic character is now listed as an LGBT individual on a Star Wars fan encyclopedia, Wookieepedia, Bounding Into Comics reported Feb. 6. Another major character, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is also on this list, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Disney To Create More Gay Content For Children)

In 2022, a short story from “Stories of Jedi and Sith” portrays Luke Skywalker as being attracted to a man. However, in the “Star Wars” comic “Union,” Luke Skywalker and another character, Mara Jade, get married.

Luke got married in SWs canon👇🏻 so unless Tatooine was repressive & he was hiding it looks like he chose a woman named Mara. https://t.co/NBtYXk7V1X pic.twitter.com/3kO6lzK3mb — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2021

Sam Maggs, a co-writer of “Stories of Jedi and Sith,” reportedly said that she includes queer characters in her work in order to give media representation to the LGBT community.

In March 2022, journalist Christopher F. Rufo posted videos to his Twitter of Disney officials appearing to push for an LGBTQ+ agenda in the company.

The final “Star Wars” movie, “The Rise of Skywalker,” featured a same-sex kiss, which Disney removed from showings in Singapore.

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, previously said the character is gay, according to a 2016 Vanity Fair report.