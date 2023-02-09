Hammer-Wielding, Slur-Spewing Woman Charged After Video Of Her Goes Viral: Reports

A woman caught wielding a hammer and screaming racial slurs on a security video was charged with three felonies Wednesday, reports say.

The woman, identified as Judy Ann Kline, 54, can be seen hitting the front door of a home while screaming racist remarks, all of which was captured on the homeowner’s Ring camera, according to NBC News. The attack occurred in St. Louis in January 2022, and the family is reportedly frustrated with the police’s alleged response to the situation.

Fatima Suarez, 22, said the woman had been terrorizing her family for more than a year, and that only reason police took interest is because she posted footage of Kline to TikTok, which was shared by a larger account, NBC reported. “It’s ridiculous for it having to take a video going viral for them to actually do something,” Suarez told the outlet. “It’s good news that she’s finally being charged.”

Police charged Kline with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with a break-in at the property Jan. 5, 2022, NBC reported. She has been arrested for similar disturbances in the area, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Suarez’s father reportedly discovered Kline holding a hammer in the family’s basement when he was home alone with the youngest daughter in the family. Kline had gotten into the home by breaking a glass door, according to NBC. The woman then showed up at the family’s front door, the Ring footage shows.