Town’s Entire Leadership Flees Democratic Party, Joins The GOP

Elected leaders in East Hanover, New Jersey, announced that they had switched their party affiliation from Democrat to Republican Tuesday, according to the Daily Record.

The leaders, including Mayor Joseph Pannullo and the entire township council, made the decision following “months of good conversations,” with Pannullo saying the decision is in the best interest of the community, according to the Daily Record. Pamnullo noted that the decision follows “the nastiness, rhetoric and social media vitriol of national politics,” and will help elected officials “focus on local issues impacting our community.”

Pannullo, council President Frank DeMaio and fellow members Brian Brokaw, Carolyn Jandoli and Michael Martorelli all made the switch, according to the Daily Record. Pannullo has represented the town of 11,000 people since 2007. (RELATED: Pelosi Says The US ‘Needs A Strong Republican Party’)

Morris County Republican Committee Chairwoman Laura Ali told the Daily Record that Republicans were “ecstatic” about the East Hanover switch. “The entire Republican Party in Morris County is welcoming Mayor Pannullo and East Hanover’s four council members to our family with open arms and great excitement!” she said.

Morris County’s Democratic chairwoman Amalia Duarte told the Daily Record that she was “disappointed” with the decision. “Of course, I am disappointed, But, the real story is that Morris County is rapidly trending more Democratic, as we saw in the last election cycle. We won new municipal seats, flipped Morris Township to entirely Democratic and all of our incumbents were re-elected, including in East Hanover.”

State Assemblyman Brian Bergen praised the Morris County Republican party, saying it “has incredible momentum, and this is a great indication of our progress,” according to the Daily Record. “Mayor Pannullo and his entire council are a great team, and we are glad to have them join us. 2023 will be a big year and this is just the beginning.”

Pannullo did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

