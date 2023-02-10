Pro-Palestine Group Chants For ‘Intifada Revolution’ At Historically Jewish University

We have submitted a formal letter of complaint to Brandeis University Pres. Liebowitz due to yesterday’s calls for violence against Jews on his campus Brandeis was founded as a safe haven for the Jewish people. We must never allow anyone to alter that! https://t.co/qYfRtE1dTj — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) February 9, 2023

On Wednesday, SA posted footage of the protesters shouting for an intifada on campus, calling it “horrifying.”

HORRIFYING – calls for an “intifada revolution” are happening right now on the campus of Brandeis University (@BrandeisU) in Waltham, MA pic.twitter.com/uvxCWDcpbZ — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) February 8, 2023

An intifada is a rebellion or uprising and a common phrase by the Islamic Jihad and Palestinian terrorists in reference to claims that Israel is an apartheid state and occupying Palestinian territory, according to the American Jewish Council (AJC). The phrase is also commonly used to refer to the Second Intifada where Palestinian terrorists launched a series of “suicide attacks” and bombings against Israeli citizens.

“Among the deadliest attacks it has carried out included a bus bombing on Israel’s Megiddo Junction in June 2002 that killed 17 and wounded 43; an August 2003 suicide bombing in Jerusalem that killed 21 and injured over 100; an October 2003 suicide bombing of the Maxim restaurant in Haifa that killed 21; and an April 2006 suicide bombing on a schwarma restaurant in Tel Aviv that killed 11 and injured 70,” AJC explained.

Roz Rothstein, co-founder and CEO of StandWithUs, an international nonprofit that fights antisemitism around the world, told the Daily Caller News Foundation that Jewish groups are “rightfully” concerned about the kind of rhetoric witnessed at BU on Wednesday.

“Dangerous calls for violence, which diminish the value of Jewish life and can’t help but make Jewish students feel unsafe on campus, should prompt administrations to strongly condemn such extremist calls for the elimination of one country in the world, which happens to be the only Jewish country in the world,” Rothstein said.

SA and BU did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This article has been updated with comment from StandWithUs.