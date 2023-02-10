Brett Favre Hits Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee and Shad White With Defamation Lawsuits Over Welfare Fraud Case

The fact that Pat McAfee is involved here is absolutely hilarious to me.

NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre is claiming that fellow HOF’er Shannon Sharpe, popular sports commentator Pat McAfee and Mississippi State Auditor Shad White are guilty of defaming him over a welfare fraud case that Favre has been involved in, according to new lawsuits.

Favre has named Sharpe in the lawsuit because of “egregiously false and defamatory statements” that were made about him on FS1’s ”Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.” On the show, Sharpe called Favre a “sorry mofo to steal from the lowest of the low” and alleged that he “stole money from people that really needed that money.”

Favre also alleges that McAfee is guilty of defamation for labeling the former quarterback a “thief” on his podcast, while further alleging that he was “stealing from poor people in Mississippi.”

Against White, Favre claims that he “carried out an outrageous media campaign of malicious and false accusations” against him “in a brazen attempt to leverage the media attention generated by Favre’s celebrity to further his own political career.”

BREAKING: Brett Favre sues Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee, and Mississippi Auditor Shad White, for defamation on Favre’s alleged welfare fraud. White’s reply: “Instead of paying New York litigators … he’d be better off fully repaying the amount of welfare funds he owes the state.” — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) February 9, 2023

I have a special connection to Pat McAfee stemming from his days in professional wrestling and watching him evolve into a superstar in the sports world, so when I saw his name was included in Brett Favre’s lawsuit, I couldn’t help but to laugh — just because I know how much of an excellent shit-talker McAfee is.

And I know exactly what clip Favre is talking about — the same one where McAfee kept repeating "allegedly" over and over and over again … in other words, Favre has no leverage here, at least with McAfee. I'm not completely sure with Sharpe and White, but I feel pretty confident it's the same situation as Pat.

These are just more desperate attempts by Brett Favre to clear his name from his alleged crimes.

ALLEGED! ALLEGED! ALLEGED! Let me make that clear … Don’t want Brett to sue me or the Daily Caller either.