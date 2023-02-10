‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor Cody Longo Dead At 34

Cody Longo, best remembered for his roles in the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and the drama “Hollywood Heights,” died Wednesday at the age of 34.

Police were called to Longo’s residence in Austin, Texas, after his wife was unable to reach him and got an “uneasy feeling,” TMZ reported. When police arrived at the home, they forced entry after they received no response and found Longo deceased in his bed.

Cody Longo, a young actor who made his mark in both film and television, including a role on “Days of Our Lives” has died. https://t.co/EL1Yy5KMcH — TMZ (@TMZ) February 10, 2023



Longo had a recurring role as Nicky Russo in the TV Series “Make it or Break It” in 2009-2010 and portrayed Nicholas Alamain on “Days of Our Lives” in 2011, Variety reported. In 2012, he landed the role of Eddie Duran in the short-lived series “Hollywood Heights” on Nickelodeon where he appeared for 78 episodes. (RELATED: Legendary Soap Opera Star, Screenplay Writer For ‘Deer Hunter’ Quinn Redeker Dies At Age 86)

A biography for the actor stated that he began his career onstage before moving to Los Angeles and pursuing roles in film and television while studying film and psychology at UCLA. Not only was he able to successfully pursue roles as an actor, Longo was also a singer/songwriter who landed at #3 on the 2014 Billboard Top 100 charts with his song “She Said” from his debut album.

Longo reportedly struggled with alcoholism for years and though no official cause of death has yet been determined, a family member told TMZ they believe he relapsed.

His wife, Stephanie, told TMZ that Longo was “really working hard on himself” to be there for their three children, all of whom are under the age of 8. “He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is shattered,” she said.