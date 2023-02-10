Man Charged After Ramming Stolen Car Into Gun Store And Stealing 30 Firearms

A federal grand jury in Ohio indicted a man after he allegedly rammed a stolen car into a gun store and stole 30 guns in Akron, Ohio.

Zaveeyon Teasley, 20, and two others were involved in the crash and robbery Nov. 3, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio.

Cleveland man federally indicted for crashing into Bath firearms store, stealing 30 guns https://t.co/V0ezRpekwa — News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) February 10, 2023

The trio allegedly stole a Kia Optima and crashed into the front of the store around 4:30 a.m., according to News 5 Cleveland. The suspects were reportedly in the store for approximately one minute. (RELATED: Gun Shop Owner Charged After Allegedly Shooting Friend In Face In Prank Gone Wrong)

Gun store smash and grab in Bath Township. Looks like a Kia was used to smash through the front window of Summit Armory on Cleveland Massillon Road. If you’ve been following along these cars are very easy to steal. Working on learning more and if those responsible got anything. pic.twitter.com/CBjFvJgIf4 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) November 3, 2022

“On Jan. 11, 2023, court records say that law enforcement authorities executed a search warrant at the defendant’s Cleveland-area residence pursuant to their investigation,” the news release said. “During the search of the residence, it is alleged that authorities obtained items linking the defendant to the firearms theft in Akron.”

Charges are pending against a 16-year-old suspect, reported News 5 Cleveland. The third suspect, an 18-year-old, was reportedly killed in a shooting in Cleveland.

Tim Ostrander is the owner of Summit Armory, the gun store the trio allegedly crashed into and robbed, according to Cleveland 19. DNA was reportedly used to track down the suspects.

“I think it’s great that we have the technology to track them down as easy as it was,” Ostrander said. “I think it was a lot easier than what we anticipated cause thank God for DNA.”