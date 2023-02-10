Fox Says Super Bowl Interview With Biden Is Still On After White House Claimed The Network Canceled It

A Fox Corps spokesperson told the Daily Caller on Friday that President Joe Biden is still scheduled to be interviewed on their streaming service Fox Soul prior to Sunday’s Super Bowl, contradicting the White House’s claim earlier Friday that the network had “cancelled” the interview.

The spokesperson said there was “initial confusion” in communications between Fox and the White House but that the interview is still set to take place.

“After the White House reached out to FOX Soul Thursday evening, there was some initial confusion. FOX Soul looks forward to interviewing the President for Super Bowl Sunday,” the spokesperson said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Friday that Fox Corps asked for the interview to be “cancelled” and that Biden had been “looking forward” it. (RELATED: Fox ‘Cancelled’ Annual Super Bowl Interview With Biden, White House Announces)

The President was looking forward to an interview with Fox Soul to discuss the Super Bowl, the State of the Union, and critical issues impacting the everyday lives of Black Americans. We’ve been informed that Fox Corp has asked for the interview to be cancelled. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) February 10, 2023

Variety notes that a pre-Super Bowl interview with the president “has been a staple of the event (more or less) since President Barack Obama started doing it in 2009.” The interviews are typically pre-recorded the night before the big game.

Some media personalities, including CNN’s Oliver Darcy, have speculated that the White House attempted to arrange for Biden to be interviewed on Fox Soul in order to avoid sitting down with a Fox News anchor.

The Caller has reached out to the White House for comment.