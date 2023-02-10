Michael Irvin Hits Accuser And Marriott With $100 Million Lawsuit, Claims Allegations Against Him Are False

Michael Irvin is fighting back.

NFL Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl Champion Michael Irvin — who was removed from both the NFL Network and ESPN’s coverage of Super Bowl LVII after being hit with allegations of misconduct — has reportedly filed a lawsuit against both his female accuser and Marriott over their claims. The accuser is an employee of the hotel chain.

Irvin filed the lawsuit Feb. 9, claiming that both the accuser and Marriott want to make him the next victim of “cancel culture,” according to TMZ.

“Rash and thoughtless actions can have severe consequences,” the lawsuit reads. “Marriott [parent company of Renaissance Hotels] apparently did not appreciate these simple truths when, in a rush to judgment, its employees and management inaccurately and inflammatorily accused Mr. Irvin of misconduct to the National Football League.”

The only shady stuff that I’ve seen from Michael Irvin in this entire situation so far is that he said that he doesn’t completely remember what happened that night because he had been “out drinking.” And in his defense: hey, I get it. I’ve been there before, a long night of drinking will do that to you. (RELATED: Super Bowl Weekend Is Here In All Of Its Glory! Here’s Everything You Need To Know (And Who’s Winning The Big Game)

Eyewitnesses (per the lawsuit) support Irvin and allege that he just “casually exchanged pleasantries” with the female accuser and that he “shook her hand, and went to his room alone.”

We will see how this one develops.