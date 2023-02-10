Oklahoma Plans To Strip Accreditation From Schools That Allow ‘Pornography’ In Classroom

Oklahoma is planning to strip accreditation from schools that allow “pornographic” materials in its libraries, according to the state superintendent.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced a new rule on Friday that would lower the accreditation status of any school districts if “pornographic materials or sexualized content” is available to minors through its libraries. Under the rule, school districts must list, either on an online catalog or to the Oklahoma Department of Education, all books and materials available in their libraries.

“Pornography in the classrooms must stop,” Walters told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Vendors and school districts must get rid of every aspect of inappropriate material from our schools. We must do better for our kids.”

School districts must also enact a policy for reviewing materials that community members have flagged as “poronographic,” the proposed rule stated. If the rule is enacted by the state Board of Education in March, the school district must post a list of its available materials within 60 days.

Prohibition on Pornography in Schools pic.twitter.com/q3x9s1YyFj — Superintendent Ryan Walters (@RyanWaltersSupt) February 10, 2023

A public hearing will be held on the rule concluding the public comment period on March 17 before the rule is voted on by the Board of Education, Walters told the DCNF.

In August, Oklahoma’s State Board of Education downgraded the accreditation of Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools after violating the state’s Critical Race Theory (CRT) ban in a staff training and teacher lesson. The “accreditation with warning” requires both districts to prove to the board that they have removed CRT from its curriculum and staff training. (RELATED: ‘Find Another Job’: Oklahoma Officials Respond To Teacher Quitting Over CRT Ban)

Oklahoma’s State Board of Education did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.