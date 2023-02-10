Professor Under Review After Allegedly Forcing Students To Buy Subscription That Donates To Planned Parenthood

Michigan State University (MSU) is reviewing an incident in which a professor made students buy a subscription to her website that may donate to Planned Parenthood, The New Guard reported.

Amy Wisner, fixed-term faculty at the MSU Broad College of Business, required students to purchase a year-long subscription to her website Patriarchy Rebellion for her Marketing Communications course, according to the syllabus obtained by Young America’s Foundation’s (YAF) publication The New Guard. Wisner reportedly wrote on a now-deleted Facebook post that membership fees are donated to Planned Parenthood. (RELATED: After Parents Protest, School Board Backs Off Proposal To Open Up Planned Parenthood Clinic)

“The Rebellion community is a safe place to coordinate our efforts to burn everything to the fucking ground,” Wisner reportedly wrote on Facebook above a picture of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “100% of membership fees are donated to Planned Parenthood.”

Wisner is currently out of office for an “undetermined amount of time and will not have access to email,” according to an automatic response sent to the Daily Caller News Foundation when contacting Wisner for comment. Dan Olsen, an MSU spokesperson, told the Guard that the “matter is currently under review by the college.”

“The Rebellion is a private membership community of rebels committed to practicing mindful communication and developing conversation skills for a bully-free future,” its website reads. It further claims there is “no bullies allowed.”

While Wisner’s Facebook reportedly said that all membership funds are donated to Planned Parenthood, the website reads that fees “are used for awareness, education, and activism for a bully-free future.” A GoFundMe created by Wisner reads that donations will fund an RV and travel costs for her to “cancel the patriarchy” through an “RV roadtrip around the United States to co-create communities of rebels committed to doing the work together.”

Additional funds beyond the initial travel costs “will be donated to organizations doing the work of dismantling oppressive systems,” according to the fundraiser’s description.

“I would like my money to go toward my education – not toward a party bus for the professor, her activism, or to an organization I do not personally support,” Zachary Friedman, an MSU Young Americans for Freedom member and student in Wisner’s class, told the Guard.

Students received an email from Richard Spreng, associate dean for undergraduate programs, after several complaints were filed against Wisner informing them that she would be “temporarily unavailable for class,” according to the Guard.

YAF’s legal team will reportedly work to “secure refunds for all of her students.”

YAF, MSU, the MSU YAF chapter and Spreng did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

