Hillary Clinton Killed The Chinese Spy Balloon

By now you’ve heard about the Chinese spy balloon that went over the U.S., and yes, it’s a national security threat. However, the internet made funny jokes about it, so we need to laugh about it now.
WATCH:
Specifically, the Chinese spy balloon appears to have tweeted that it had information that could lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton.
Who did this pic.twitter.com/NVIWMJe7Sa
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 6, 2023
This resulted in the spy balloon’s death, or did the spy balloon commit suicide? We’ll never know.
It’s days like this that remind me why I still have a Twitter account.
