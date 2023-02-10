Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas Most Notable Announced For 2023 Pro Football Hall Of Fame

It’s Super Bowl season, so that means it’s Hall of Fame season!

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023 looks to be pretty special, because in a rare occurrence, this year’s inductions will be dominated by defensive players. The 2023 HOF ceremonies are set to include two of the best cornerbacks in NFL history, one of the top sackers of all time who grabbed multiple 100-tackle seasons as a linebacker.

Cornerbacks Ronde Barber and Darrelle Revis, and linebackers DeMarcus Ware and Zach Thomas are all set for induction, as is former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas, who was named a Pro Bowler 10 times in his career.

It’s the first time since the 1970 merger of the AFL and NFL that four out of the five maximum slots in a Hall of Fame class have been filled by defensive players.

Introducing the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023! –@rondebarber

–@Revis24

–@joethomas73

-Zach Thomas

–@DeMarcusWare

-Chuck Howley

-Joe Klecko

-Ken Riley

-Don Coryell The #PFHOF23 class will be enshrined this August. Full Story: https://t.co/U2RSINVfDU pic.twitter.com/V45PblwZId — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023

Boy oh boy, am I glad to see Zach Thomas on the list — so many memories got brought up when I saw his name.

It’s just a shame that my Miami Dolphins didn’t have a quarterback back in those days, my Phins probably would have had some solid teams that could have made deep playoff runs. Our defense back then was led by Thomas and Jason Taylor, but it was hard for them to win with quarterbacks like Jay Fiedler and Ray Lucas … ew. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Hire Butch Barry Who Was Reportedly Hated And Openly Laughed At By Broncos Players)

I don’t even want to talk about them, those are some bad memories right there. Thank God for Tua.