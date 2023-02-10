‘Sinister’: Police Arrest Georgia Men For Alleged Home Demolition Murder Plot

Police arrested two Georgia men Friday for an alleged murder plot to demolish a home with a woman and child inside.

Steven Glasser and Caleb Kinsey allegedly planted an explosive in front of a home on Demeries Lake Lane in Richmond Hill, local outlet WSB-TV reported. One of the men allegedly had a relationship with a woman who moved in the home with her child a day before the explosion, police said.

2 men are behind bars weeks after an explosion rocked a Bryan County neighborhood. What the sheriff is saying now: https://t.co/k8ySebNPe1 pic.twitter.com/xQv6umdsdf — WJCL News (@WJCLNews) February 10, 2023

County Sheriff Mark Crowe described the case as “sinister” to local outlet WJCL and said he’s never seen anything like it during his 30 year career in law enforcement. (RELATED: Elementary Principal, PE Teacher Fired For Having Sex On Campus)

Glosser faces federal and state charges for allegedly possessing, transporting and receiving an explosive device with the intent to kill and cause criminal damage to property. Kinsley has been charged for possession of a firearm by a felon. He allegedly fled to Louisiana before he found and turned himself in.

Houses in the neighborhood were rocked by the explosion, though no injuries were reported. Firefighters and law enforcement initially responded to an early morning explosion around the home’s garage. The victim is unknown and it’s unclear where she was at the time of the explosion.

Richmond Hill is a town in Bryan County, outside the Savannah metropolitan area.