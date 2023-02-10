Florida Woman Arrested After Accusations Of Running Prostitution Ring

Police arrested a Tamarac, Florida, woman after she was accused of acting as a madam for a massage parlor that allegedly provided illegal sexual services.

Susan Ling Lee is reportedly accused of laundering $100,000 from the parlor. Lee also ran multiple parlors offering similar services, according to Broward County Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder.

Over the course of two years, Lee deposited over $500,000 dollars into multiple bank accounts that could not be tracked by the official state and hour records, the Miami Herald reported.

A prospective customer tipped off Crime Stoppers after the customer entered the parlor for a standard massage but instead was offered sex services, according to ABC affiliate Local 10. The tipster claimed that a woman met them wearing nothing but a bra, and that she offered an upfront rate for the services, the outlet reported.

After the prospective customer told the masseuse that they wanted a traditional massage with no “extras,” the masseuse told them to go to “find another massage place that offered massages,” according to the outlet.

Lee was reportedly convicted of similar charges in New York in 2015, and has potentially been involved with human trafficking in her past.