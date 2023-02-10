Editorial

Tom Brady Files NFL Retirement Papers To Officially Cap Off His 23-Year Career

Super Bowl XXXVIII: Panthers v Patriots

(Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Seth Roy Contributor
Tom Brady has officially kissed the sport of football goodbye.

Brady filed a letter to the NFL and the NFLPA on Friday confirming his Feb. 1 retirement announcement, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Brady’s letter puts to rest the rumors of him possibly signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, or some other team for the 2023 – 2024 season.

After 23 years of absolutely dominating the NFL and winning seven Super Bowl championships as a member of the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the greatest of all-time has officially signaled that his career is over. (RELATED: Rising NFL Quarterback Brock Purdy To Undergo Elbow Surgery. Should He Remain The Starter Come Training Camp?)

I and many others had the privilege of watching Brady play football. Brady normalized winning in Massachusetts. It got to a point where anything less than winning a title was a failure. Some NFL fanbases have never even seen their team make it to the conference championship game. Brady and company even went to eight straight AFC titles games from 2011 – 2019. To say that we were lucky to watch #12 do his thing is putting it lightly.

I’ll forever be grateful to Brady for being an integral part of my childhood.

NFL fans everywhere will miss not only his ferociousness as a competitor and his insane comebacks, but also the way that he carried himself as a professional. Brady was always a class act and never did anything dumb to bring negative attention towards his teams. He was always respectful to the media and was a team player at his core. Athletes aren’t made like him anymore.

That said, this marks the end of an era. Brady is undoubtedly the greatest football player of all-time!