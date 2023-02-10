Tom Brady Files NFL Retirement Papers To Officially Cap Off His 23-Year Career

Tom Brady has officially kissed the sport of football goodbye.

Brady filed a letter to the NFL and the NFLPA on Friday confirming his Feb. 1 retirement announcement, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Tom Brady officially filed a letter today with the NFL and NFLPA, reconfirming his Feb. 1 retirement, per sources. This letter silences any questions about whether Brady might return and now makes him eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2028. pic.twitter.com/o8iAgbxrQS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2023

Brady’s letter puts to rest the rumors of him possibly signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, or some other team for the 2023 – 2024 season.

After 23 years of absolutely dominating the NFL and winning seven Super Bowl championships as a member of the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the greatest of all-time has officially signaled that his career is over. (RELATED: Rising NFL Quarterback Brock Purdy To Undergo Elbow Surgery. Should He Remain The Starter Come Training Camp?)

I and many others had the privilege of watching Brady play football. Brady normalized winning in Massachusetts. It got to a point where anything less than winning a title was a failure. Some NFL fanbases have never even seen their team make it to the conference championship game. Brady and company even went to eight straight AFC titles games from 2011 – 2019. To say that we were lucky to watch #12 do his thing is putting it lightly.

I’ll forever be grateful to Brady for being an integral part of my childhood.

NFL fans everywhere will miss not only his ferociousness as a competitor and his insane comebacks, but also the way that he carried himself as a professional. Brady was always a class act and never did anything dumb to bring negative attention towards his teams. He was always respectful to the media and was a team player at his core. Athletes aren’t made like him anymore.

That said, this marks the end of an era. Brady is undoubtedly the greatest football player of all-time!