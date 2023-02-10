Two Dead, Including 6-Year-Old, After Terrorist Crashes Car Into Bus Stop In Jerusalem

Multiple Israelis were injured Friday and two victims died, including a six-year-old child, after a driver plowed a car into a bus station in Jerusalem, according to The Associated Press.

Israel has suffered a rash of terror attacks in the last couple of weeks after a synagogue in Jerusalem after a terrorist opened fire during a service, killing seven. A suspected Palestinian terrorist ran a blue Mazda into a bus stop just north of Jerusalem Friday, killing a 20-year-old and a six-year-old while injuring several others, according to the AP. (RELATED: 13-Year-Old In Custody After Allegedly Shooting Father And Son In Jerusalem One Day After Deadly Synagogue Attack)

Police on the scene reportedly shot the driver of the Mazda and later determined that he was Palestinian and a resident of East Jerusalem, according to the AP. An eight-year-old victim is in critical condition at the hospital, and several others, including a 10-year-old, are in more stable condition.

Police described the situation as a terror attack, according to The New York Times.

An Israeli medic on the scene described the sight of the attack as “shocking,” according to the Times of Israel.

“We saw a car near the bus station after it hit pedestrians who were waiting at the station,” MDA medic Shraga Rosenthal told the Times. “We saw six victims lying next to each other, among them, two were children about 6 years old who were unconscious with severe multi-system trauma.”

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office told the Times that they had sealed off the home of the driver in accordance with Israeli policy dictating that all homes of terrorists are taken and later demolished.

“On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I send my condolences to the families of those murdered in the attack in Jerusalem,” Netanyahu said on Twitter. “I conducted a security assessment and ordered an increase in forces, to carry out arrests and act immediately to seal the terrorist’s house and demolish it.”

The IDF did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

