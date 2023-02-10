University Pulls Tuition, Health Care Benefits From Striking Students

Temple University (TU) cut health care benefits and tuition remission for graduate students currently on strike, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Graduate students began their strike for higher wages, improved health care, extended leave and better working conditions on Jan. 31. TU informed students via emails, which were shared on Twitter by affected students, that the university would no longer pay part of or all tuition costs and strikers would lose health care benefits because of their participation in the strike. (RELATED: Graduate Student Union Demands Funding For More Abortion Access, Police Abolition)

“We believe that this is retaliation for going on strike and we are pursuing a challenge to it,” Bethany Kosmicki, past Temple University Graduate Student Association (TUGSA) president, contract negotiations team member and research assistant, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “We are deeply disappointed that the university has made this decision because this is a choice for them to cut benefits and from our understanding it is unprecedented in the history of grad labor movement.”

Striking students must pay the full balance of their tuition by March 9, according to a screenshot of the email posted to Twitter by student Madison Ingram. Students who do not meet the deadline will be charged a $100 late fee and be barred from registering for classes until the amount is paid.

The students demanded a base-wage increase to $32,800 to meet the cost of living in Philadelphia, according to the TUGSA website. The university offered 3% raises for the three remaining contract years, according to the TU website, but argues that it also provides $20,000 in education in addition to salary.

TU also cut access to strikers’ health coverage because of their participation in the strike, an email shared on Twitter by Max Engleman confirmed. The university warned that strikers would “not be paid,” “lose tuition remission” and “no longer receive paid health benefit coverage” on its website.

“It seems that your coverage was terminated due to your decision to strike,” the email reads.

Cutting healthcare coverage and tuition remission is unprecedented, despicable, and is a calculated choice @TempleUniv is levying against our members for participating in protected action (a strike). https://t.co/Jj7oejykNB — TUGSA (@TUGSA_6290) February 9, 2023

Strikers demand their health care plan extend to dependents. Graduate student workers are currently eligible for full coverage without monthly contribution, according to the TU website.

The strike represents 20% of TUGSA members, according to a Feb. 8 announcement sent by TU to students. The announcement advised students against participating in an upcoming walkout to support the strike, saying that “striking TUGSA members have no authority to cancel classes or make any promises regarding your attendance, grades or any other matter related to courses they are no longer teaching.”

“The university is refusing to bargain unless the union … makes significant cuts to our proposals, and conveniently the lead negotiator for Temple will be going on a two-week vacation starting today,” Kosmicki told the DCNF. “We are ready to negotiate a fair contract at any time, and we hope that the university understands that it needs to do the right thing and meet us at the table.”

TU and Ingram did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. Engleman could not be reached for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.