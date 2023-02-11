If The Florida Model Goes National Ahead Of 2024, Democrats Might Be Doomed

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has released a new tax relief plan that gives Democrats a lot to be worried about come 2024 .
- $138.7 million in permanent sales tax exemptions on items for children under five years old such as clothing, shoes, and diapers and all baby wipes.
- $3.9 million in permanent sales tax exemptions for cribs and strollers
- $33.6 million in permanent sales tax exemptions for over-the-counter pet medications
- $7 million in permanent sales tax exemptions on new stoves fueled by syngas, natural gas, propane, butane, liquefied, petroleum gas, or other flammable gas
- $138 million in inflation reduction savings with a 1-year sales tax exemption called the “household rescue year” on household items under $25, including laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, hand soap, dish soap, disinfecting wipes, and spray, hand sanitizer, trash bags, facial tissues, and sponges
- $72 million in a 1-year sales tax exemption for cosmetic and toiletries items like soap, toothpaste, hairspray, shaving products, mouthwash, shampoo, and deodorant
- $45.3 million in a 1-year sales tax exemption for all oral hygiene products, including toothbrushes, dental floss, oral irrigators, and mouthwash
- $17.3 million in a 1-year sales tax exemption on children’s books
- $132.7 million in a 1-year sales tax exemption on toys for children ages 2-12 years old
- $42.5 million in a 1-year sales tax exemption on children’s athletic equipment such as bikes, scooters, rollerblades and skates, footballs, soccer balls, baseballs, baseball bats, and basketballs
- $210 million in extending Back-to-School sales tax holidays in the spring and fall that covers clothing up to $100, school supplies up to $50, and personal computers with related accessories $1,500 or less
- $27.1 million for a 14-day sales tax holiday on disaster preparedness items, including generators $1,000 or less
- $224 million for a 15-week Freedom Summer sales tax holiday that covers family-oriented outdoor recreational activities and items like sunglasses, tents, kayaks, and tickets to events and museums
- $170.2 million in a 1-year sales tax exemption on pet foods for household pets like dogs, cats, fish, rabbits, hamsters, ferrets, guinea pigs, birds, and reptiles