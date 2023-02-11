Police Investigating Missing 11-Year-Old’s Case As Homicide After Parents Arrested For Child Abuse

An Oklahoma couple was arrested this week after reportedly admitting the authenticity of child abuse allegations.

The two Tulsa parents, Camille Lewis and John Miles, were jailed following Lewis’ mother reporting the missing status and possible death of their 11-year-old son, according to KTUL News Channel 8.

The couple gave Lewis’ mother their 13-year-old daughter to care for in Sept. 2022. Police were informed of the young girl’s malnourished state and her brother’s presumed death. (RELATED: Mom Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Smothering Infant)

The children suffered as a result of withheld food, rape, beatings with a whip and being locked in a closet for months at a time, according to FOX 23 News.

Child Crisis Detectives interviewed the daughter, who said the abuse started Nov. 2020 and ended when she and went to live with their grandmother in Sept. 2022.

She told detectives that they were forced to exercise in excessively cold weather and sleep in a doghouse. Miles, their stepfather, offered her food in exchange for sexual favors.

Lewis was arrested Tuesday, and Miles was arrested Wednesday. Both were charged with child abuse by injury and neglect, and their bond was set at $600,000.

Lewis reportedly admitted to abusing the children, claiming her son ran away two years ago.

Detectives continue to investigate the missing son, identified as Orlando Hugger Jr., as a homicide.